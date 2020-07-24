Gayle A. Buchanan
A Liturgy of the Word for Gayle A. (Rideout) Buchanan, 67, of Keene, who passed on March 20, 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. For those who wish to view the service, it will be streamed live on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes (Foley Funeral Home) Facebook page on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. You may also access the livestream link by visiting the Foley Funeral Home’s website at www.foleyfuneralhome.com, search for the obituary notice for Gayle, and select “join livestream” offered on the service information page for Gayle. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the arrangements.
