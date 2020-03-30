Gayle A. Buchanan
Gayle A. (Rideout) Buchanan, 67, of Keene, passed away with grace on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at the Cheshire Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.
On Sept. 24, 1952, her parents, Kenneth and Jane (Rocheleau) Rideout welcomed Gayle into the world, their first of three daughters. She grew up in Keene, and was a 1970 graduate of Keene High School. She went on to earn an associate’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University, and became a talented sales representative for multiple technology companies across many years in New Hampshire and Connecticut. After raising her children in Connecticut, Gayle returned back to her roots in Keene, and for over a decade was an administrative assistant for the County Attorney’s Office, Cheshire County Government, with her retirement just weeks away.
Her love of life, and unforgettable laugh, has always filled our hearts, and will be fondly remembered. Gayle, also affectionately known as “Auntie G,” is forever loved and honored by her daughter, Kelly Neault, and her fiance, Anwar; her son, Matthew Neault, and his wife, Leah; her mother, Jane Rideout; her sisters: Kendra Hanlon and her husband, Brian; and Rebecca Morgan and her husband, Daniel; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her father.
Gayle’s family will be holding a Celebration of her Life later this spring to provide the opportunity for all to attend. These arrangements will be announced as the date draws closer.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
