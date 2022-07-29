Gayl E. Plummer

Gayl E. (Wagar) Plummer, 86, of Bow, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, with family by her side at her home in Bow.
Gayl was born March 15, 1936, at the former Elliot Community Hospital in Keene to Marshall C. Wagar and Ethel (Whippie) Wagar. She graduated from Keene High School in 1954 and was an active student participating in Girls State, All State Band, Science Fair Committee, Science Club, Camera Club Band, orchestra and the yearbook, Salmagundi. She was an accomplished clarinetist who also played in the Keene City Band and American Legion Band for several years following high school.
She held several jobs in banking customer service during her 45-year career, including teller, Head Teller, customer service representative, administrative secretary and proof operator. She began her career at Keene National Bank in the summer of 1954 and retired from Fleet Bank in January 1999. She also completed banking courses in Commercial Law and Safe Deposits Law at the American Institute of Banking, and a Thomas Secretarial School word processing course. She was recognized for her volunteer service by the International Management Council.
Gayl is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her husband of 63 years, Floyd F. Plummer, who she had known since childhood as a family friend and neighbor. She is survived by her sons: David and his wife, Marie, of Bennington (N.H.); and Tim and his wife, Nicole, of Trumbull, Conn.; and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew, Sophia, Violet, Brianna and Ryan. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Deanna, and her sister, Janet W. Gaseau.
Gayl was an avid animal lover and, for as long as her family can remember, has always had a feline friend in her life. On beautiful evenings she could be found sitting on the sun porch with a beloved kitty reading mystery novels or working on a Word Search. She also greatly enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and last summer enjoyed a family reunion with her sons and their families.
Gayl also loved traveling to different locales with her husband, spanning states from Florida to Alaska. Gayl and Floyd have fond memories of traveling on numerous trips with the International Management Council and Claramae Hebert. They visited San Francisco, Reno, Nev., Washington D.C., Branson, Mo., St. Louis, Walt Disney World, Charleston, S.C., and Montreal, not to mention quite a few trips down to the casinos in Connecticut where they’d meet their son, Tim.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at noon, with calling hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon, at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301 (www.popememorialspca.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Plummer family or share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.