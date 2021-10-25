Gaston E. “Gus” Pichette, 90, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side in his home in Keene on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
