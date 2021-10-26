Gaston E. Pichette

Gaston E. “Gus” Pichette, 90, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side in his home in Keene on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
His parents, Edouard and Marie A. (Croteau) Pichette, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 15, 1931, in Manchester. Gus grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of St. Anne the Beaupry Seminary — Canada. He attended Hesser Business College and St. Anselm College in Manchester.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 3, 1954, serving during the Korean War for two years, and then continuing his service in the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge on Feb. 2, 1956.
He married the love of his life, Leona M. Beland, of Manchester, on Nov. 25, 1954. They created many wonderful memories together over their 66 years of marriage.
Gaston’s work career spanned over 50 years in an executive position with The Melanson Company in Keene.
Gus was an active member of his community as a longtime member and past president of the Kiwanis Club; a member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 819 of St. Bernard Church; a life member of the Keene Rotary Club; a member of the board of directors of the Keene Senior Center; a member of the Keene Country Club; and a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene and a member of the church choir.
When not hard at work or helping his community, Gus enjoyed playing golf; watching sports, especially the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots; following the rise and fall of his stocks; and going to the casinos. He and Lee enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Family Feud” every evening together.
He will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially his wife, Leona M. Pichette, of Keene; his children: Vivian M. Jones and her husband, Grant, of Bedford; Michael E. Pichette and his wife, Cheryl, of Murrells Outlets, S.C.; Lucille B. Roberts and her husband, Kris, of Keene; and Deborah M. Hutchins of Nelson; 10 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Msgr. Fernand Pichette; his sisters, Carmel Levesque and Denise Acorace; and a son-in-law, Ricky Hutchins.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, will be held privately by the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation are required to wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Pichette’s memory to the Keene Rotary Club, P.O. Box 126, Keene NH 03431; or to a charity of one’s choice.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.