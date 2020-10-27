Gary White

Gary “Whit” Gordon White, 63, of Reno, Nev., died Oct. 16, 2020, in his home.
He was born in Peterborough on May 28, 1957, the son of late Elizabeth (Menefee) White and Gordon White. He attended Conant High School in Jaffrey, living locally for many years before moving to Reno, Nev.
His love for the outdoors was vast, enjoying such activities as hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. He was also a lover of dogs.
He is survived by his two sisters: Joyce Bain of Virginia; and Joan Shelor of Jaffrey; two daughters: Cheyenne Raimon of Leominster, Mass.; and Kendra Carter of Swanzey; five grandchildren: Kira White-Alexander of Fitchburg, Mass.; Cassey Maxfield of Templeton, Mass.; Ryan Raimon of Chelmsford, Mass.; and Dylan and Anthony Carter, both of Swanzey; and three great grandchildren: Christopher Phaneuf Jr., Sophia Grace Phaneuf and Grace Maxfield. He was predeceased by his son, Jamee White.
Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Spending time in the great outdoors was his passion and his wishes are for all to do the same. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those interested to make a donation to a local animal shelter in memory of his love for dogs. Locally, donations may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. To share photos, memories and condolences with his family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
