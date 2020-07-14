Gary Steven Thompson
Gary Steven “Goob” Thompson, 64, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.
Gary was born on Dec. 13, 1955, son to the late Franklin and Corrinne (Young) Thompson. Gary was raised in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School. Gary worked as a burner technician for many years before retirement and was a member of the Montague Elks Club, the Van Club, and Lions Club. Gary enjoyed 26 years of camping with his family — 19 years at Forest Lake Campground — and loved hanging out with his friends, including those of the four-legged variety. He enjoyed his Sunday afternoon pitch games and a good game of horseshoes. Those who knew Gary knew he was the kind of guy to drop anything for a friend or family member in need.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Hastings) Thompson, of Gill, Mass.; his beloved children: Jason Thompson and his wife, Jamie, of Spofford; Jessica James and her husband, Dylan, of Deerfield, Mass.; Jennifer Selivanoff and her partner, Chris Vlach, of Northfield, Mass., Jamie Page and her husband, Todd, of Rock Hill, S.C.; and Julie Thompson and her fiance, Dillon Dudek, of Turners Falls, Mass. He was the proud “Poppi” to his grandchildren: Kiara, Caleb, Sadie, Camden, Brady, Sophia, Kaelynn, Abbie and Ella. He will be missed by many dear friends, nieces, nephews and all those who knew him. Gary was predeceased by his sister, Debbie.
All services for Gary will be private for the family. To express condolences, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Gary’s tribute page.
It’s okay, he’s Gary.
