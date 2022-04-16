Gary Richard King, 75, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
He was a son of the late Warren King and Albina Diguilio King. He was also predeceased by an infant brother, John Francis.
Gary was a 1965 graduate of Keene High School, and attended Wentworth Institute and Keene State College. He was first a parole officer with the N.H. State Prison, then retired from the Hampden County (Mass.) House of Correction as an Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Classification, where he made many lifelong friends.
Gary loved playing pitch, crossword puzzles, the Red Sox, the Patriots, NASCAR and UMass athletics. Any mention of the “Live Free or Die” state always had his attention and a smile. Gary loved any and all of his grandchildren’s games as an avid supporter of Pope Francis High School — he enjoyed and loved being involved in Giana and Vincent’s soccer, basketball and hockey games.
He is survived by his wife, Annette (Walker) King; his daughters, Heather Maggi and Lindsay King; his sister, Susan, and her husband, Steve Levy, of Keene; his sister in-law Camilla Barber of Memphis, Tenn.; his five grandchildren: Giana, Vincent, Olivia, Adriana and Nico; his Aunt Ann and his Uncle Junior Eastman; his Aunt Betty DiGiulio; as well as his niece, Jennifer Hayes, and nephews, Todd Bauer, Ben Bauer, Collin Barber and Jeffrey Barber.
A funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road, Springfield, Mass., on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Gary’s name may be made to any animal shelter. For more details and to share condolences, please visit www.forastiere.com.
