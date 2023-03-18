Gary R. Simonds

Gary Richard Simonds, 70, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Claremont.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1952, in Bellows Falls, the son of the late Richard and Veronica Simonds (Karnacewicz).
Gary was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School in 1971, and attended Claremont Vocational School, earning an associate of science/electrician degree. He retired from Sturm Ruger in Newport in 2018 after 41 years working there as a CNC operator.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Nolan. He also enjoyed his beloved pets, World War II history, spending time outdoors and he had various hobbies.
Gary is survived by his son, Nathan Simonds, his daughter-in-law, Laura, and his grandson, Nolan, of Keene. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Simonds-Ruderman, and her husband, Philip Ruderman, of Pittsfield, Mass.; his nephew, Sean Ruderman; and his nieces, Marja and Maggie Ruderman; along with many cousins.
An hour of visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a Memorial Service starting at 2 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution can do so to the Sullivan County Humane Society, or to a charity of their choice in Gary’s name.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
