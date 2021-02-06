Gary R. Bardwell, 67, of Swanzey, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
