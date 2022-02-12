Gary Peter Lincoln, 71, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
His parents, Robert L. and Elizabeth L. (Lawrence) Lincoln, welcomed their son into the world on July 28, 1950, in Keene. Gary attended local schools and was a 1968 graduate of Keene High School. During his early years, Gary enjoyed playing baseball. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4. Gary was a dedicated worker, driving his routes for more than 35 years with the United Parcel Service (UPS), a responsibility he was very proud of, and meeting many wonderful people during his daily deliveries.
Gary was a loyal member of the Teamsters Union Local 633. When not hard at work, Gary enjoyed reading the newspapers, keeping up with the news and going for rides around town. He loved sports, and he especially enjoyed watching the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his mother, Betty L. Lincoln, of Keene; his sister, Sharon Rhoades, and her husband, Mark, of Keene; his nieces and nephews: Christina McGarty and her husband, Colin, and their children, Addy and Flynn, of Dover; and Trevor Rhoades and his wife, Leanne, of Alstead; and his dear friend, Diane, of Keene.
Services and burial with military honors in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene, were held privately by the family. For those who wish, donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; or to the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4, P.O. Box 682, Keene NH 03431-0682.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with his services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.