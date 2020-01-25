Gary Michelewicz
Gary Michelewicz was born in Brockton, Mass., on July 22, 1954, the son of Vincent Michelewicz and Amelia Andrade (Hruniak). As a boy, Gary enjoyed fishing, camping and hiking. Gary moved to New Hampshire to be closer to nature and the mountains. He lived on Granite Lake in Nelson for many years, where he loved to watch the sunsets over the lake.
Gary co-owned two neighborhood markets, The Granite Lake Store and North Street Market in the 1980s through early 2000s.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Michelewicz; his son’s wife, Laura Michelewicz (Denis); his daughter, Alina Michelewicz; his daughter’s husband, Michael McDougal; his daughter, Sophie Michelewicz; his sister, Linda McDonald; as well as his nieces and nephew.
Gary passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, at home in Keene under hospice care surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club Lodge in Keene. Brief words will be spoken and light refreshments offered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/support.
