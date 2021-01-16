Gary Lang, 77, of Troy, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
