Gary Lang, 77, a longtime resident of Troy, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Gary was born the son of the late Zoe (Abare) and Harold Lang on May 9, 1943, in Troy. He attended Troy schools.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Jan. 23, 1964, during the Vietnam War. He served as an infantryman at Company D, 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, 4th Division, FMF, USMCR, Manchester. Gary was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and the Rifle Marksman Badge. After six years of service, he was honorably discharged at the rank of CPL. E-4 on July 22, 1970.
Gary was employed by Keene Auto Body and H.P. Enterprises for several years. His love of working on large equipment grew and he went into business for himself. He owned and operated Gary Lang Repairs in Troy for many years. During that time he also designed and built custom heavy equipment, some of which is still in use today.
He enjoyed working on his land and had a keen interest in researching old land deeds and surveying. Gary also enjoyed dancing and attended social dances all around the area right up until his passing. He was also a former selectman for the Town of Troy.
Mr. Lang is survived by his two daughters: Stacy M. Lepkowski and her husband, Edward, of Athol, Mass.; and Hailey J. Schmidt and her husband, Nathan, of Richmond; his siblings: Joan Mattson of Euclid, Ohio; Janet McCullough of Troy; Bert Lang and Elizabeth Keith of Troy; Brian Lang and his wife, Pam, of Troy; and Steven Lang of Keene; and a sister-in-law, Shyra Lang, of Harrison, Tenn. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Molly, who never left his side. In addition, he leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gary is predeceased by his siblings, Bruce Lang and Patricia LeBlanc.
Services will take place in the spring due to COVID-19 precautions and will be announced at a later date. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
