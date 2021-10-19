A burial service with military honors for Gary Lang, who passed away Jan. 9, 2021, will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 12 North, Troy. All are invited to attend. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).