Gary E. Voss, of Peterborough, died peacefully and unexpectedly on Aug. 18., 2022, while working at his desk, leaving his wife of 37 years, Susan (Graves) Voss.
Gary was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Bronxville, N.Y., to Frederick Hoffman Voss and Coral Voss Stewart.
He had one sister, Julia Voss VanZile, of Westmoreland. Other surviving relatives include Yvonne Tunnard and Thomas Whalen of Colorado.
To those who knew and loved him, a very bright light has dimmed with the loss of their beloved Philosopher of Life, clad memorably and uniquely in cutoff jean shorts, two pair of woolen socks, a bandana and work boots. He learned early to put work before pleasure as his childhood Saturdays were spent following his father around the yard, picking up sticks, branches and rocks. His school friends always asked if his dad would be home before agreeing to come play in the Voss yard.
He spent his teen years earning the designation of Eagle Scout. Gary completed Dean Junior College in Franklin, Mass., so that he could go on to pursue that enigma of a major — Philosophy — at Ohio Wesleyan University and was graduated with that as his B.A. in 1974.
To meet him, most would find it surprising that his college major was philosophy. But to know him, it was not a far reach to realize that his entire life was built on reading, thinking, a lack of judgement of others, finding the truth and learning to accept things that were “the big picture.”
Gary seamlessly married philosophy and a love of woodworking — also known as finding junk and creating cool stuff out of it — and earned money for school doing house framing in Ohio. He then came to New Hampshire, where his folks had purchased property in Westmoreland with a farm house and barn. He put himself to work fixing the old buildings and went on to renovate any number of dilapidated buildings and building more than 110 homes in the Monadnock Region during his career.
He was a three-time president of the Southwestern N.H. Home Builders Association, a 10-year member of the N.H. Home Builders Association, a member of that Board of Directors and a licensed Realtor. He obtained his Home Inspectors’ License in 2008 and especially loved working with first-time home buyers as they were so interested in all that he could teach them. They seemed to appreciate him as he did many second and third inspections for more than two dozen buyers.
He loved learning and the more complicated a project was the better. He took many classes throughout New England and was certified or licensed by a myriad of professional organizations. The American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), the EPA “Energy Star” builder, EPA lead safe renovation, Septic Installer, N.H. Home Inspector, Radon Measurement Technician and many others.
Two words which most aptly describe Gary are “steady” and “generous.” He applied these traits to his relationship with his family, his in-laws, his work, his customers and his friends. You could always count on his being in the same, incredibly even spirits from day to day. He was quick to stop and give advice, lend a hand, offer a tool, figure a stair dimension, pick up cream on the way home, and had endless patience for those around him.
Gary married his partner in life, love, work and play in Susan (Graves) Voss in 1985. They went on to work together both in his construction business as Susan was a realtor who helped work with Gary’s customers, then a retail owner (The Black Swan in Peterborough) where she had the benefit of Gary’s retail store designs and construction. They hiked, kayaked and puttered around their favorite spot: an old family cottage on Lake Millen in Washington.
The family always got a kick out of his ability to listen to a wish for something and then days or weeks later, he’d have found or created the wished-for item and plunk it down in front of the lucky recipient with a smile and a “There ya go” — much to the astonishment of the family member or friend.
He was interested in everything and had a magazine collection ranging from Rolling Stone to Vanity Fair to Journal of Light Construction to Smithsonian to Foundation Repair Science and would diligently read them all from cover to cover. And just as people would “go ask Gary” in a conundrum, so, too, did he rely on his friends and valued mentors.
Gary loved music, having a clean truck, his first cup of coffee in the morning, woolen vests, watching the loon chicks from his kayak, and coming up with joke gifts perfect for each recipient: his niece Kate (Bernhardt), and Susan’s sisters: Cindy Bernhardt (and husband Peter) of Burlington, Vt., Martha Robertson (and her husband, Peter, of Washington) and Laura Manchester (with her husband, Scott, of Hillsdale, N.Y.). He had a terrific sense of humor, a great smile, constant optimism, and was devoted to his wife, Susan.
Donations in his memory would gratefully be accepted by the Peterborough Rescue Squad, 16 Summer St., Peterborough NH 03458; or the Washington Fire and Rescue Squad (Equipment and supplies), 7 Halfmoon Pond Road, Washington NH 03280.
A service honoring Gary will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Washington Congregational Church.