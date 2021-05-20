Gary D. Phillips

Gary David Phillips, 77, of Hartselle, Ala., died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hartselle Hospital after injuries from a fall.
Gary was born April 10, 1944, in Keene, the son of Clifford and Bernice (Abbott) Phillips.
He is predeceased by his brothers: Kenneth, Donald and Bruce Phillips; and his sisters: Dorothy Whippie, Janice Bessette, Bernice “Bunny” Roemer and Helen Bradley. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his son, Ross; and his daughter, Wonda Pickett; his grandchildren: Matt and Ross Phillips and Megan Pickett; a great-grandchild, Dakota Wright; his brothers: Neil and Jeanne Phillips; Jim and Rose Phillips; and George and Cheryl Phillips; his sisters: Marteile and Stanley Page; Sandra and Robert Fuller; and Sharon Bissell; and a large extended family.
Gary joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and spent most of his 24-year career at sea on a number of ships. He was a member of Hartselle Assembly of God, where he served as a Deacon and Usher for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, woodworking, golf and gardening. He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral and burial were held in Hartselle, Ala., on May 18, 2021.
