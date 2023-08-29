Gary Anthony Sprague Sr., 75, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a three-year bout with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Kathryn of 48 years by his side and was surrounded by the love of his family.
Gary will be remembered for his kind heart and his tremendous love for his family and friends.
Gary served three years in the U.S. Army, worked as a machinist and retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft after 37 years.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Irma and Herbert Sprague; his brothers, Manford and Herbert Sprague; his sister, Jannette Talbot; his sisters-in-law, Rosalie Beattie and Peggy Milhomme; and his brothers-in-law, Gerard Milhomme, Patrick Schneider and Michael Dietrich Sr.
Gary is survived by his sister, Beatrice Warner; his brother-in-law, Dan Talbot; and his sister-in-law, Carol Sprague. He leaves behind three sons: Gary Sprague Jr. and his wife, Carolyn; Michael Sprague; and Christopher Sprague and his wife, Jennifer; his brothers/sisters-in-law: Laura Schneider, Diane Dietrich, Sharon and Thomas Milhomme; six grandchildren: Ashley Haviland, Cody Sprague, Chelsea Sprague, Ruby Sprague, Kyle Sprague and Dylan Sprague; as well as two great-granddaughters, Kensley Sprague and Layla Haviland.
There was a graveside send-off on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at South Chaplin Cemetery on Route 198 and a Celebration of Life followed at the “Sprague Compound” at 82 Miller Road, both in Chaplin, Conn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.