Gale W. Shelley
Gale W. Shelley, 80, of Swanzey and a former resident of Keene and Westmoreland, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Westwood Care Center in Keene with his family near after a period of declining health.
Gale was born in Keene, the son of the late Annie M. (Johnson) and Hugh A. Shelley Sr. on Oct. 30, 1939, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1957. He continued with his education and graduated from Franklin Pierce College in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
On April 30, 2001, he exchanged vows with his wife, Carol A. Cote at the Trucking Chapel in Reno, Nev. They were married in a simple service and have been married for 18 years.
Gale was the manager at Sand Hill Stoves Co. for five years before retiring in 2012. Prior, he had worked at Millipore as a plant engineer for 10 years, where he was experienced in working on plumbing, heating, wells and furnaces.
He enjoyed bowling and was a member of a traveling bowling league. Gale also enjoyed playing golf at Bretwood Golf Course. He played and coached softball and liked playing pool.
Mr. Shelley is survived by his wife, Carol A. Shelley, of Swanzey; his two sons: Scott Shelley and his wife, Deborah, of Jaffrey; and Brian Shelley and his wife, Lorette, of Wilton; his daughter, Kristina Conant, and her husband, Bryan, of Manchester; his siblings: Hugh Shelley Jr. of Keene; and Walter Shelley and his wife, Carolyn, of Keene; and his grandchildren: Colleen Adams, Kristopher Shelley and Jocelyn Blanchard-Shelley. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gale is predeceased by his son, Dean Shelley, and by his siblings, Mary St. Lawrence and Neal C. Shelley.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be held privately in the spring in the family lot at East Westmoreland Cemetery, Westmoreland. Flowers will be gladly accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Gale W. Shelley to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or Norris Cotton Cancer Center — Kingsbury, 590 Court St., Keene, NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
