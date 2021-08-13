Gail H. Robertson, 81, of Keene, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with her family at her side, following a brief illness. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
