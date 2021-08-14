Gail H. (Holbrook) Robertson, 81, of Keene, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with her family at her side.
Her parents, John and Norma (Wood) Holbrook, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 16, 1939, in Hollywood, Calif. Gail’s father worked for the government and her family was residing in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor at the time of the bombing.
Gail and her family moved to Keene at two years of age, and she was a 1957 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, Gail was a champion golfer and continued her love for golf over the years.
Gail was a natural born artist, attending Parsons School of Design until meeting her husband. She was a champion of the arts in the Keene community and served on the board of The Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery. When art education was discontinued at Jonathan Daniels School, Gail volunteered her skills as an art teacher.
Gail took great pride in her role as a homemaker, raising her family and creating many wonderful memories together. She especially enjoyed the special times shared with her grandchildren. After her children had grown, Gail’s love of culture led her to travel around the world with her husband.
She will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially her husband of 62 years, James E. “Jim” Robertson, of Keene; her children: Kerry Novak and her husband, Thomas, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; JoJi Robertson of Keene; and Bryant Robertson and his wife, Christie, of Keene; her grandchildren: Olivia Schrantz, Samuel Schrantz, Hallie Robertson, Owen Robertson, Katherine Novak and Emily Novak; a brother-in-law, Timothy Robertson, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Arwe, of Hilton Head, S.C.; and five nieces and nephews. A son, Alexander Robertson, predeceased her on Aug. 1, 1988.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be held at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Parking for the celebration will be in the main parking lot as well as across the road at the farm. A shuttle will be available for those who are parking across the road at the farm. Burial will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Gail’s memory to Hundred Nights, 17 Lamson St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
