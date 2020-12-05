Gail E. Ballou

Gail E. (Lewis) Ballou, 76, a lifetime resident of Swanzey, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health with the love of family near.
Gail was born the daughter of the late Isabel (Clark) and Harold Lewis on Oct. 4, 1944, in Swanzey. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1962. On Nov. 14, 1964, she exchanged vows with Robert “Bob” W. Ballou at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Bob passed on June 28, 2020, after 55 years of marriage.
She was employed by the Monadnock Regional School District as a cook and server for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1994. Prior, she had worked at Cheshire Medical Center in the coffee shop as a server for five years.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking meals for her family. Much time was spent working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Gail always kept a tidy home and loved to watch the birds and many butterflies that frequented her gardens. Many Sundays were spent singing in the United Church of Jaffrey choir, as well as attending and contributing to many of the church’s events, groups and suppers. Some of her favorite memories were spent raising her granddaughter. She also gave freely of her time for many years to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Meadowood Fire Department.
Mrs. Ballou is survived by her daughter, Jenny R. Gordon, of Swanzey; and her granddaughter, Kellie E. Gordon, of Swanzey. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gail is predeceased by her daughter, Michelle E. Ballou, who passed in 1985; and her siblings: Sybil Delworth, Marilyn Kubicki, Harold Lewis Jr., Donald Lewis and Pearl James.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel. Burial will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Gail E. Ballou to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
