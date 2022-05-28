Gail Deutsch

Gail (Paris) Deutsch, 84, of Rolling Hills Village in Hinsdale, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a period of declining health.
Gail was born on April 18, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Murray and Ann (Ether) Paris. She married Dr. Harvey L. Deutsch on Aug. 16, 1958. Harvey predeceased her in 2008.
Gail graduated from Brooklyn College in Brooklyn with honors in sociology and anthropology and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated magna cum laude.
She was employed as a social worker for the New York City Bureau of Child Welfare.
After moving to New Hampshire, she completed graduate studies at Keene State College and received a teaching conversion certificate. She was employed by the Hinsdale school system as a substitute and then full-time teacher. She was a dedicated teacher who earned respect and a great deal of affection from her students. Following retirement from the teaching profession, she was employed as a fine jewelry consultant at Evan James, LTD in Brattleboro.
She enjoyed collecting nesting dolls, traveling and reading. Active civically, she was a former member of the Hinsdale Woman’s Club, the Hinsdale Grange and the Hinsdale Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).
Gail is survived by her devoted son, Evan James Deutsch, and his wife, Nancy; her grandson, Matthew James Deutsch; and her beloved cat, Jewel.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace St., Brattleboro on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., where she will be honored with a celebration of her life. A private graveside service will be held the next morning in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Flowers will be accepted, but for those who desire, contributions may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro VT 05302.
