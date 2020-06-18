Gail A. Goodale
Gail A. (Boyd) Goodale, 79, a longtime resident of West Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her children, after a period of declining health.
Gail was born the daughter of the late Ruth V. (Dunton) and Bernard J. Boyd on March 7, 1941, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey with the class of 1959.
On Dec. 14, 1968, she exchanged vows with Lawrence G. Goodale in West Swanzey in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Lawrence passed on Aug. 26, 2017, after 49 years of marriage.
Gail worked for various companies through the years. One of her favorite jobs was working for the Latchis Theater in Keene. Before turning her attention to raising her children, her longest held position was at National Grange Mutual in the rating department. After leaving the workforce, Gail took great pride in being a stay-at-home mother and wife.
She loved church and attended services at Grace Christian Fellowship in Winchester. She enjoyed her life. Time was spent using her iPad, knitting, reading and listening to Christian music. In warmer weather, Gail would spend many hours in her screen house often entertaining family. Gail was also always up for a shopping trip or going to yard sales to find treasures and deals.
Mrs. Goodale is survived by her children: Wendy L. Frazier of Winchester; Larry R. Frazier and his wife, Nichole, of West Swanzey; and Keith A. Goodale of West Swanzey; her five grandchildren: Larry Frazier III and his wife, Jenn; Eric Frazier; Ryan Frazier; Trevor Frazier and his wife, Natasha; and Jeff “Jay” Larish; five great-grandchildren: Jayden Frazier, Kyle Frazier, Dylan Frazier, Zachary Frazier and Charlie Marie Larish; and a sister in-law, Carolyn Goodell, of Keene. In addition, she leaves nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Gail is predeceased by her siblings and the following spouses: Mac Goodell; Fran and her husband, Ralph Jarvis; Mary and her husband, Walter Dorr; and Jane Pelkey.
In keeping with Gail’s request, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the family lot at the Mountain View Cemetery, Route 32 South, Monadnock Highway, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent to: The Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
