Gail A. (Young) Coppola, 82, of Westmoreland, and formerly Keene, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1938, in Troy, the daughter of the late Beatrice (Shackett) and Roy Young. She graduated from Troy High School with the class of 1956 as head cheerleader.
Throughout Gail’s career, she had been employed at Keene State College, Superior Court and retired from Cheshire Medical Center.
Gail loved trips to the beach. She was a talented knitter and enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
Gail leaves behind her children: Jody McDermott and her husband, Russell, of Troy; Jeffrey Driscoll and his wife, Ellen, of Swanzey; Tracy Nickerson and her husband, Christopher, of Keene; and Jennifer Dutton of Florida; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Coppola; her son, Michael Driscoll; and her sister, Linda Schlichting.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of the services. To express condolences or to share a kind word, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.