Gabriel J. Trotta, age 86, of Ravena, N.Y., and formerly of Alstead, and Brightwaters, N.Y., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn; three children: Suzanne (Douglas), Joseph (Linda) and James (Anne); nine grandchildren: Christine, Laura, Patricia, Gabriel, Jessica, Gregory, Jared, Anthony and Jake; and three great-grandchildren: Julia, Jenson and Levi. He was predeceased by his sister, Camille, and was an uncle and friend to many.
Gabe was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Joseph and Susie Trotta. He graduated from RCA Institute and Adelphi University. As an electrical engineer, he worked for Bell Laboratories and Airborne Instruments Laboratory in New York. Gabe enjoyed best working with his pals, Al and Tony, as an engineering inspector for the Town of Islip, N.Y. Gabe built his first home with his hands in Lindenhurst, N.Y., and his retirement compound in Alstead, where he and his bride, JoAnn, enjoyed the serenity of nature, the peaceful warmth of friends and the prayerful beauty and unity of St. Catherine’s Church.
Gabe would fix anything for anyone and was still happily “in production” at his untimely death. His greatest love though was JoAnn and la famiglia. Gabe was incredibly passionate about hard work, a good discussion and the love of God. And every aspect of the word “respect” including that of the unborn. His robust voice will be missed, but not forgotten.
Visitation will be at the W.C. Brady Funeral Home in Coxsackie, N.Y., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena, N.Y., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m.
