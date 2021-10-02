G. “Walt” Derjue Sr., 84, of Westmoreland, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021. He passed peacefully while sleeping at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro, after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
