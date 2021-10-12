Frieda Magdalena Elliott

Frieda Magdalena (Konig) Elliott, 82, of Marlow, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at Langdon Place of Keene after a lengthy battle with dementia with family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Wurzburg, Germany, the daughter of Frieda Magdalena (Schachner) Konig and Johann Konig. She spent her early childhood in Wurzburg and later relocated to Amorbach with her mother and siblings after losing her father during World War II. It was there that she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Elliott.
Frieda left her country as a very young bride when she met and married her military husband, Richard. She followed him through 20 years of military service and they eventually retired and built their home and settled in Marlow. She was known to her family and friends as “Fred” or “Magda.” She loved her home and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a babysitter for family, numerous friends and neighbors in the area. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and playing bingo. She was employed shortly for Fuller Machine in Alstead.
Frieda was an exceptional grandmother to both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday and always did the most she could possibly do for all of them. As adults they all knew where to go for a good cooked German meal, and a black and blue, as it was known that if you touched Gram’s hair bad things happened to you. She was proud of her grandchildren — she would tell everyone about them, what they were doing, good or bad, when and how. Her words she spoke loudly but ever so clear the lesson she taught us we will always hold dear. She was a special grandmother, someone who played a special part in all the memories she gave each one of us that we will forever hold within our hearts.
Frieda will be dearly missed by her three daughters: JoAnn May and her husband, Bill, of Marlow; Sandy Elliott of Winchester; and Diane Coon and her husband, Raymond, of Hillsborough; her brothers-in-law: Donald Elliott of Marlow; and Guy Elliott and his wife, Becky, of Marlow; her sisters-in-law: Katherine Elliott of Marlow; Rose Elliott of Marlow; and Carol Hobbs of Keene; her grandchildren: Kelly, Bill, and Adam May, and his partner, Kelsey Bristol; Garry Kenyon and his wife, Bethany; AJ Britton and her husband, Glenn; Mark Bouley and his wife, Gayle; and Shannon Bernier and her husband, Jacques; her great-grandchildren: Madison, Payton and Harper May; Freya Kenyon; Noah Britton; Samantha, Mark, Valerie and Alexis Bouley; Samantha and Ben Miller; and Piper Bernier; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Frieda was expecting a new great-granddaughter in December.
She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard F. Elliott; her brothers, Karl and Otto Konig; her sister, Gusti, and brother-in-law, Toni Haufgluckner; her nephews, Heiko Haufgluckner and Stanley Elliott; her brothers-in-law, James Elliott, Charles Elliott and David Elliott; her sister-in-law, Beverly Elliott; and her good friend, Gerdi Rock.
Her family would like to thank Hospice for the compassionate and excellent care they provided.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Northside Cemetery in Marlow. Donations may be made in Frieda’s memory to Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or share a memory of Frieda, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
