Fredrick “Phred” D. Starkey, 55, of Troy, and formerly of Swanzey and Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2021, at his home with his family near after a brief period of declining health.
Fredrick was born the son of Donna J. (Brouillard) and the late Carleton E. Starkey on Oct. 31, 1966, in Fairfield, Calif. He was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School.
In 2008, Fredrick met the love of his life, Kay L. Davidson, at his mother’s home and they have been together for the past 14 years.
He was employed by Carroll Stubbs Painting in Swanzey for three years before retiring in April of 2021. Fredrick also worked for Buffum Junk Yard in Swanzey as a driver for four years.
Fredrick had many interests, such as going to van auto shows, building stone walls, swap meets and flea markets. He enjoyed spending his time riding around on dirt bikes, going fishing and listening to rock and roll music.
Mr. Starkey is survived by his mother, Donna J. Turner, and her husband, Leonard E. Turner Jr., of Troy; and his three children: William D. Starkey of Keene, Lillian M. Starkey of Hinsdale and Daniel H. Starkey of Marlborough. He is also survived by his brother, Carlton Starkey Jr.; his nephew, Jonathan A. Starkey, of Fitzwilliam; his granddaughter, Selena M. Starkey, of Keene; along with many cousins, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South St., Troy, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a potluck style meal. In honor and respect for Phred, the family has requested no alcohol at the celebration.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
