Frederick P. Roentsch
Frederick Paul Roentsch, 81, son of Elmer and Mary (Johnston) Roentsch, born Jan. 26, 1938, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 28, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Robert (Tiffy), Charles and George. Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia, daughter Janet Washam (Steven), son Michael, daughter Karen Reed (Darcy), son Mark (Val), and grandchildren Gregory, Elizabeth, Timothy, Jennifer and Nicholas and his mother, Denise. He is also survived by his brother Kevin (Anne) and many cousins, especially Shelley Hicks who was like a sister to him.
Fred was a member of the Langdon Fire Department and a N.H. State Forest Fire Warden for over 44 years. He served as a selectman for the town of Langdon for more than 20 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Walpole High School and 1959 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Thompson School of Agriculture. His passion for farming was evidenced by his tenure as owner and operator of El Rancho Roentsch from 1961 until his passing. He was an avid deer hunter in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, spending many memorable seasons on a quest for “Walter” with family and friends. He worked for and managed Medical Hall, a family pharmacy in Keene.
There will be calling hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 9 to 10 a.m., with service following at 10 a.m., all at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow the service in the Upper Cemetery in Langdon.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Fred’s memory by sending donations to the Langdon Fire & Rescue Department, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
