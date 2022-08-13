Frederick Emil “Fred” Zinn, 85, of Riverside Lane in Swanzey, a lifelong resident of the Brattleboro and Keene area, died late Sunday morning, Aug. 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a lengthy period of declining health.
Fred was born in Keene on Nov. 25, 1936, the son of William and Marjorie (Thompson) Zinn. He was raised and educated in Spofford and was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1954.
He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army and upon his return home went to work as a chef at several area restaurants that included the former Crystal Restaurant in Keene (18 years), Hinsdale Greyhound Park (12 years) and the Whitehouse Inn in Wilmington, Vt. For several years Fred owned and operated his own restaurant located in West Brattleboro. Prior to moving to Swanzey, he was a former resident of Wilmington, Vt.
Fred was an avid golfer, holding membership at Pine Grove Springs Country Club in Spofford. He also loved to play cribbage, especially with his children.
Survivors include his five children: his sons, Paul of Marlborough, Ty of Spofford and Shawn of Keene; and his daughters, Brenda Hastings and Bonnie Zinn, both of Keene; two brothers, Rupert Zinn of Winchester and Gary Zinn of Guilford, Maine; and two sisters, Marjorie Zuverino of Swanzey and Jean Auger of Keene. Additionally, he leaves nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, and one brother, William Zinn Jr.
In keeping with Fred’s final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled. A memorial gathering in celebration of his life will be held at his son Ty’s home in Spofford at a time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred’s name may be made to: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, c/o Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 (www.act.alz.org).