Frederick Carl Schnackenberg III

Frederick Carl “Casey” Schnackenberg III, 65, a longtime resident of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Casey was born Oct. 12, 1956, in Fairfax County, Va., to Frederick C. Schnackenberg Jr. and Jane Elizabeth (Moore) Schnackenberg-Minto. Casey was a 1975 graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry Village. He received his bachelor of science in geology in 1983 from Keene State College, where he met his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Evans. They wed on Jan. 22, 1983, and would soon settle in nearby Spofford, where they raised their two sons.
Fun-loving and easy-going, over the years Casey was involved with coaching and helping out in local Chesterfield youth soccer and baseball. An avid ballplayer himself, he played in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball League for years — even the old timers’ league. This stemmed from his love of baseball and its lore — his nickname was given to him by his father after Casey Stengel, the legendary Yankees manager. An exceptionally well-rounded individual, he was an accomplished guitarist and musician, a jazz aficionado, avid reader, fishermen and naturalist. He was a natural storyteller, too, with a great sense of humor that never let up.
He had a love for the White Mountains and lakes of New Hampshire, summers on Cape Cod and travels into the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For all who knew Casey, they knew him as a dear friend. Above all, his center and true love was his wife, Beth, and their family and the life they made together in their home in Spofford.
Casey is survived by his wife, Beth, of Spofford; and their two sons: Frederick C. “Erik” Schnackenberg IV and his girlfriend, Leslie Smith, of Harwich, Mass.; and Kurt G. Schnackenberg and his fiancée, April Payne, of Dover; his sister, Karen B. Proels, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and extended family and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Stonewall Farm in Keene on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to come and share in a special time of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross.
