Frederick C. Boulter, 75, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
He was born a son to the late Gladys M. (Gentleman) and Roy E. Boulter on Sept. 5, 1946, in Portsmouth. Fred was educated locally at Milford Area Senior High School with the class of 1965. After graduating school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
On July 26, 1968, Fred exchanged vows with his high-school sweetheart, Roma D. Savage.
Upon completion of his military service, Fred worked for his father-in-law, Irving Savage, at Savage’s Clothing in Milford. Eventually, Fred and Roma took ownership of the store, which remained open until 1989. Soon after, they formed Up North Trading and worked as giftware sales representatives until his passing. For 12 years, Fred served as a volunteer fireman for the Milford Fire Department. He was also a member of the Milford VFW.
Family was of upmost importance to Fred, who supported everyone in their activities and endeavors. You could often find him at a softball game, basketball game, band or dance recital. He had a green thumb and spent hours in the garden or potting plants. He had several bird feeders and especially loved to watch the hummingbirds who visited his flowers.
Fred’s larger-than-life personality and sense of humor rendered him a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
Fred Boulter is survived by his wife, Roma D. Boulter, of Keene; their three children: Talia J. Walley of Epping; Nicholas J. Boulter and his wife, Amy, of Connecticut; and Cindi R. Beede and her husband, Chad, of Fitzwilliam; along with his brother, Richard E. Boulter, and his wife, Suzanne, of Webster. Fred’s eight grandchildren are Isabella H. Walley, Emma N. Boulter, Jackson D. Boulter, Thomas L. Boulter, William H. Boulter, Caroline M. Boulter, Paige E. Beede and Griffin M. Beede.
To honor Fred’s wishes, there will be no public services. A private celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations may be made out to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 175 Ammon Drive, Unit 201, Manchester NH 03103.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.