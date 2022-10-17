Frederick Bennett Wiese, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 9, 2022.
His parents are Molly Bennett Lane of Keene and Frederick (Rick) Wiese of Portsmouth.
Frederick was born on Nov. 16, 1977, in Albany, N.Y.
He attended Keene schools and went to the University of Oregon. He later attended the Sierra Academy of Aeronautics in California, where he received his commercial pilot license in 2001. Shortly after, he suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident. His life from that point on was filled with ongoing challenges. His perseverance was great as he faced each and every setback. His love for music, especially Phish, his love/hate relationship with the Boston Red Sox, and his love of flying continued throughout his life. More importantly, deep down inside, he remained the wonderful “Fred” that we all loved.
He is survived by his parents; his sisters, Jocelyn Beiswenger (Jason) and Isabel Lane; his nephew, Bennett Beiswenger; his stepfather, Kendall Lane, who provided unwavering support throughout Frederick’s later life, especially after his accident; and the best friend anyone could have, Matt Thomas.
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers for the excellent care they provided to Frederick.
There will be no service or calling hours.
Donations in Frederick’s memory can be made to Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Frederick’s care. To offer online condolences to the family of to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.