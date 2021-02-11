Frederick A. Zinn Sr.

Frederick A. “Fred” Zinn Sr., 77, of Stoddard, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Port Orange, Fla., after a long and courageous battle with both multiple myeloma and prostate cancer.
Fred was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Keene, son of the late Frederick and Eva (Bergeron) Zinn.
In his younger years, Fred had a motor route with The Keene Sentinel and worked for his uncles at the Monadnock Cutlery in Keene. Fred helped build and manage the family business, Zinn’s Bowling Lanes, on West Street in Keene. He helped create and for several years volunteered teaching the youth judo program at the Keene YMCA. He earned a black belt in judo and enjoyed teaching classes and taking his team, including his children, to tournaments and camps. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, waterskiing and boating.
Later in life, he moved to Stoddard, pursuing his talents in construction, and became a contractor operating his own business. He loved spending winters in Florida with his wife, Jerri, observing the abundant wildlife, surf casting and fishing, playing poker with his Seabird Island friends, and attending classic car shows.
Fred was known for his zest for life, hard-work ethic, honesty, generosity, friendship and sparkling smile, plus his love and devotion for his family and friends. His optimistic spirit helped him survive a stem cell transplant performed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Jan. 28, 2009. His favorite mantra was “in spite of it all!”
Survivors include the love of his life and soulmate, Geraldine (Jerri Caldwell) Zinn, his wife of 55 years; one daughter, Heidi (Zinn) Carignan, and her husband, David, of Manchester; one son, Frederick A. Zinn Jr., of Daytona, Fla.; his granddaughter, Jessica Carignan, of Manchester; his grandson, Alexander Carignan, of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Linda (Caldwell) Cleveland, and her husband, Lester, of Westmoreland; plus several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Zinn’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the local arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
