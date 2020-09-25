Frederick A. Norris, 96, of Keene died on Sept. 23, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis.
He was born in Keene on Sept. 21, 1924, the son of Frederick F. and Ruth (Burgum) Norris. He attended Keene High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942.
During World War II he served in the Atlantic, European and Mediterranean Theaters as a gunner and ship’s radio communications as a member of the U.S. Navy Armed Guard.
Following the war, he returned to Keene and attended Keene State College where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. As a teacher of science and mathematics he taught several years at Plaistow and Marlborough High Schools. In 1960 he accepted a position with the Department of Defense Schools in Europe. He taught in Paris, France; Lakenheath England and spent 32 years in Germany where he first taught and then for the last 18 years served as a school administrator in Darmstadt Elementary-Junior High School. He retired in 1987 and remained in Germany until 1992 when his wife, Alta, retired from the Defense Department Schools and they returned to the U.S. and settled in Keene. In March of 1995 Alta R. Norris passed away from cancer
He is survived by his wife, Harriet H. Norris of Keene; one son, Martin A. Norris of Austin, Texas; and one brother, Earl F. Norris and his wife, Esther, of Keene.
Fred was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene; the Jerusalem Masonic Lodge No. 104 of Keene; the Cheshire County Retired Teachers Association; and the Gordon-Bissell Post 4 American Legion.
There are no calling hours or funeral services due to the current pandemic, and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be in Mr. Norris’ memory to the UCC-Keene Radio Ministry, 23 Central Square, Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence message, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
