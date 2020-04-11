Frederick A. Derosier
Frederick A. “Fred” Derosier, 91, a resident of Keene, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. He died peacefully while sleeping at Cheshire Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Frederick was born the son of the late Rose (Lord) and Charles Derosier on April 3, 1929, in Palmer, Mass. He attended school locally in Keene. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1951. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 1954 and received an honorable discharge in July 1959. Upon his discharge he held the rank of Corporal E-4.
Frederick was married to Arlene R. Wilson in a simple service in Keene on Nov. 24, 1953. They had been married for 66 years.
He worked as a binder at Princess Shoe Co. for 10 years before he retired in 1994.
He enjoyed classic cars, wrestling and really enjoyed eating a good plate of homemade spaghetti and meatballs.
Mr. Derosier is survived by his wife, Arlene R. (Wilson) Derosier, of Keene. He also leaves behind family friend Christine Dunleavy. He is predeceased by his parents.
In keeping with Fredrick’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Burial will take place at a later date at the family plot in Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
