Freddie A. Hartwell Jr., 94, a resident of Rindge, died peacefully after a period of declining health on Jan. 24, 2021, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Freddie was born on Nov. 17, 1926, in Fitzwilliam, son of the late Freddie A. and Leona (Gilbert) Hartwell Sr. He was raised in Rindge, where he attended local schools. Freddie joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served on the destroyer USS Bearss in World War II.
Following his honorable service in the military, Freddie worked as an electrician in the Jaffrey Woolen Mills for 19 years, and at Bean Fiberglass for 10 years, before becoming a maintenance supervisor at Millipore in Jaffrey until his retirement in 1992. Additionally, Freddie had been a school bus driver for Laidlaw for several years.
Freddie enjoyed motorcycles and loved touring anywhere he could. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but he also loved dancing. Additionally, Freddie was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 11 of Jaffrey.
In addition to his parents, Freddie was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Bennett) Hartwell.
He is survived by his son, David Hartwell, of Rindge; his daughters, Sandra Lee Berry and Christine Hartwell, both of Claremont; grandsons, David and Scott Berry; as well as his brother, Richard Ray Hartwell, of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will take place on June 5, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the John Humiston American Legion Post No. 11 Hall, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Conant Cemetery.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with the family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
