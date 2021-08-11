A celebration of the lives of Freda and Pete Boufford of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2021, respectively, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Robin Hood Park amphitheater, off Reservoir Street or Roxbury Street, Keene. U.S. Air Force honors will be bestowed to Pete during this service. All are welcome to attend and should bring lawn chairs for your comfort.