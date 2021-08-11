A celebration of the lives of Freda and Pete Boufford of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2021, respectively, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Robin Hood Park amphitheater, off Reservoir Street or Roxbury Street, Keene. U.S. Air Force honors will be bestowed to Pete during this service. All are welcome to attend and should bring lawn chairs for your comfort.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID man, his son as two dead in shooting incident in Hinsdale
- Keene crash Thursday night causes serious injury
- Otter Brook, Surry recreation areas to be closed for rest of season
- Medical examiner: Hinsdale man killed son, then self
- Dublin resident dies after contracting rare mosquito-borne disease
- Winchester woman competing in national 'Fab Over 40' contest
- Data show increase in vaccination events, by John D. Wyndham
- Tractor trailer tips in Keene
- Among NH dairy farms, Windyhurst is cream of the crop
- Christopher Jere Robbins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.