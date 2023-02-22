Fred Morris Pike, of West Chesterfield, died on Feb. 8, 2023, in his home at the age of 80.
Fred was born to Amos and Marjorie Pike on Feb. 8, 1943. He grew up on Gulf Road in West Chesterfield with his sisters, Jane, Annabelle and twin sister Freda. Fred was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed building and fabricating. He worked at C.E. Bradley Labs as a still operator where he made many lifelong friendships.
Fred had been married to Peggy Fenno for 31 years until their separation in 2011.
He is predeceased by his eldest sister, Jane (Brow).
He is survived by his sisters, Annabelle (Pike), and his twin sister, Freda (Estonya); his sons, Fred (Pike) and Jonathan (Pike); his nephews, Kendrick (Brow) and James (Brow); his nieces, Margaret (Jenna) and Linda (Falzarano); seven grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a celebration of life held in the summer, and the date will be disclosed to friends and family at a later time.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.