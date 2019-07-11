Frank J. Martin III
The gentle man with a huge heart, Frank J. Martin III, 67, of Key Road, Keene, will be greatly missed with his sudden passing at his home in Keene on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
His parents, Edna (Sturgill) and Frank J. Martin Jr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 12, 1952, in Keene.
A lifelong resident of Keene, Frank worked as a grocery clerk with the former OK Fairbanks grocery store in Keene.
Frank married his soulmate, Linda Adams, on Sept. 21, 1974, in Brattleboro. The two enjoyed countless rides in the car together, exploring the countryside and traveling through covered bridges, Frank’s favorite pastime. He also enjoyed going out to eat. Frank was an avid fan of the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda E. Martin of Keene; a brother, Paul Martin of Hartwell, Ga.; a sister, Diane Tinker of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. All are welcome. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Martin’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road No. 200, Framingham, MA 01701.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
