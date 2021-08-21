Francis X. Bader, 81, of Winchester and Wolfboro Falls, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. He passed peacefully while resting at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
