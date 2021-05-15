Francis T. Scadova, 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Genesis Nursing Center in Keene.
Francis was born in Altona, N.Y., on Feb. 22, 1928, to the late John and Evelyn Scadova. His first 14 years were spent on the farm in Altona. In 1942 the family relocated to Keene, where he worked a variety of jobs to help out the family.
On July 17, 1948, he married Geraldine Johnson and together they raised six sons and one daughter. They were married close to 68 years before her passing in 2016.
Also in 1948, Francis went to work for the Markem Corporation, where he spent the next 36 years in production and sales. After taking early retirement in 1986, he worked at a couple of different companies before finishing his career at Timken at the age of 81.
Francis was a devoted father and husband who always put family first. He liked watching his Red Sox and playing cards, as well as going to his children’s events.
He is survived by his sons: Thomas and Donna of Merrimack; Robert of Swanzey; Arnold of Keene; Glenn and Bella Donna of Keene; and Gary and Xin Lin of Silverdale, Wash.; his daughter, Joyce and David Painchaud of Swanzey; his brothers: Donald and Sonja of Swanzey; and Merton of Florida; and his sister, Elizabeth, of Windham; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine; his son, William; his brothers: Norman, John, and Jerald; and his sisters: Bell, Gloria, Anita and Mona.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and follow appropriate physical distancing. A public graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. The family will hold a private funeral service.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Francis, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
