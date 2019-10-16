Francis L. De Tour
Francis L. (Sonny/Becky) De Tour, 85, of Northwood, and living his entire life throughout New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Ashuelot on June 23, 1934, son of the late Leonard F. and Mona (Tacy) De Tour.
He graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester in 1952 and went on to serve proudly in the U.S. Army for four years in the Air Defense Artillery, stationed in Alaska.
He worked in the oil industry for many years, retiring from Irving Oil after having put more than 25 years in the industry as an oil burner technician.
He loved family and spending time with his many aunts and uncles and cousins. Coming from a large family and having a large family of his own was one of his favorite things. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years and loved racing his beloved ponies.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Pamela L. (Hull) De Tour; daughters: Denise DiTonno and husband, Wayne, of Wakefield, Mass.; Michele DeTour and wife, Mary McEneany, of Greenfield, Mass.; Gena De Tour-Rowan and husband, Logan, of Londonderry. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Bruce VanGuilder and his wife, Kathy; Francis Evans Jr. and wife, Sherry; Shirley Falls and husband, Jerry; Kevin Evans and fiancee, Cristy Short; Crystal Spencer and husband, Gerry; William Evans; as well as 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St. Haverhill, Mass. Interment in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford, Mass., will be private and scheduled in the spring of 2020. Contributions in his memory and in lieu of flowers may be made to northnewengland@jdrf.org, 603-222-2006, 175 Ammon Drive, Suite 201, Manchester 03103, or a charity of your choice.
