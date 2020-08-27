Francis L. Clark Sr., 82, of Winchester, and a lifelong area resident, passed away at his home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
His parents, Norman R. and Loretta D. (Vaudrien) Clark, welcomed their son into the world on March 31, 1938, in St. Albans, Vt.
Francis proudly served his country as a member of the Army and the Army National Guard from 1955 until 1962. He was an active member of the VFW Keene Post No. 799, serving as Chaplain for many years.
Francis’ work career began with the former Princess Shoe Company in Keene, and later with the Health and Human Services of Keene and with the Head Start Program in Keene.
A meticulous man, Francis took great pride in caring for his home and the landscaping of his yard. An accomplished musician, he was talented with several different instruments, and loved entertaining many as a member of several bands in the area, with the Country Hearts bringing him the most joy and pride. He was the recipient of several country music awards for best-dressed band, as well as best country duo.
Francis was a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene and served as usher at the church for many years.
He loved the Dallas Cowboys “to a fault.”
He loved traveling to Maine, especially if the trip ended with his favorite meal of lobsters and steamers. Family meant the world to Francis, and he enjoyed watching his daughter Deb’s many softball games, as well as creating many special memories with his children and grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed, especially by his loving wife, Lorenda G. (Boyd) Clark, of Winchester, with whom he would have celebrated their 14th anniversary on Aug. 26, 2020; his children: Francis L. Clark Jr. and his wife, Tina, and their children, Ryan and Lindsey, of Harrisville, R.I.; and Debra Clark and her wife, Robin Nelson, and her children, Christopher Nelson of Lebanon, and Ciarra Monty of North Walpole; his wife Lorenda’s children: April Higgins and her husband, Colin, and their children, Owen and Gavin Higgins, of Valley Cottage, N.Y.; and Krystal Harrington and her son, Anthony, of Watertown, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Braydon Donahue and Jaxson BeLand; a brother, Norman Clark, and his wife, Kathy, of Dublin; three brothers-in-law: Doug Boyd and his wife, Peggy; Jim Boyd and his wife, Deb; and Eric Boyd and his wife, Danielle; and many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Clark; a brother, Wallace W. Clark; and two sisters, Janice L. Clark and Priscilla I. Sprague.
A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation, Liturgy of the Word and graveside committal are required to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
