Francis H. Amlaw
Francis H. “Hank” Amlaw, 87, a longtime resident of West Swanzey, and formerly of Keene and Munsonville, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, while resting at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Francis was born the son of the late Eunice (Trombley) and Frank Amlaw on Oct. 3, 1932, in Keene. He was educated locally and attended Roosevelt School and Keene High School.
Hank was a patriot and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served his country with distinction and was honorably discharged.
Hank lived with his best friend, life partner and business partner, Richard A. “Dick” Brooks, until he passed on April 23, 2014. They were together for over 50 years.
Hank was always a businessman and began his career in hospitality at the Mount Huggins Inn. Beginning in the late 1960s, he and Dick began a new venture together, The Lakeview Restaurant on Granite Lake in Munsonville. Hank and Dick had many good times while living at and operating the restaurant and motel. They welcomed many family members, staff and a lifetime of friends at Lakeview. Hank was also a cook at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, which he enjoyed.
Hank was a fantastic cook on his own, trying new recipes and cooking annual Christmas dinners for his family. He enjoyed putting his own spin on recipes, but also prepared traditional family dishes learned from his mother. In later years Hank was happy just being with his family. There were many happy times at “the farm.”
Hank enjoyed traveling each winter to California to visit family and friends with Dick. He also enjoyed eating out at local restaurants for fun and to celebrate birthdays. He loved rambling around “the farm” visiting his animals. His love of animals began with his horses at his home on Sullivan Street. His favorite pony was Danny Boy. His favorite nephew was Sparky. Hank had a special bond with Bernard (Sparky) Amlaw. Sparky also loved horses and so Hank and Dick built a barn and began to raise horses at Lakeview.
Hank especially loved his dogs and his current best friend, Princess, who has been adopted by his niece, Sharon. Sharon has been a gift to Hank these past years, making regular visits for whole days and bringing him homemade soup and other homemade treats. His nephew, Sparky, and his wife, Amie, were in Hank’s life every day, providing comfort, care and support in many forms. Hank was well-loved and well cared for by all his family. He will be missed by many.
Hank had many fond memories of growing up in Keene’s north end. He spoken often of his friends from that time and retold some very funny stories.
Hank is survived by a sister he loved dearly and appreciated for so many things, Marie Begin, and her husband, Joe, of Keene; as well as his sister-in-law, Anne Amlaw. He is also survived by nieces: Brenda Saxton, Sharon Cummings, Cindy Greenwald, Michele Cashman and Renee Thompson; and nephews: Al and Michael Lancey; Matthew Amlaw and his wife, Shannon Amlaw, and their children, Eowyn and Evangeline Amlaw; his nephew, Jeb Lawrence; his niece, Alivia Lawrence; and also nieces Faith Willette and her daughter, Alexis; and Renee Willette and her partner, Zane; extended family and many friends. Hank is predeceased by his siblings: Evelyn Brooks and Bernard Amlaw Sr.
Uncle Hank made it his job to look over his brother’s children: niece Lee Willette and her husband, Chuck Willette, of Roxbury; Heidi Amlaw and Gregory Cutler of Essex, Vt.; and Bernard (Sparky) and Amie Amlaw of West Swanzey. He wasn’t our father, but he was our protector. He was our constant. His home was always open to us from the time we were very small and he never wavered. His love is no small reason that we have achieved all that we have. He welcomed every single person we ever dragged home for Christmas dinner. All were welcome.
At this time the family is unable to plan services due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The family will post service dates as soon as it is allowable. These are difficult times. Please reach out to each other. Soon we will be together to celebrate Uncle’s life. Donations can be made in memory of Francis H. Amlaw to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH. 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
