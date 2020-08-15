Francis E. McAvoy Jr.
Francis E. “Frank” McAvoy Jr., 81, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Nutley, N.J., died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Francis was born the son of the late Antoinette (Moeller) and Francis E. McAvoy Sr. on Oct. 2, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was educated in New Jersey and graduated from Teaneck High School with the class of 1957.
Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 29, 1957, as a Fireman and Interior Communications Electrician. He was stationed on the USS Calcaterra (DER 390), an Edsel Class Destroyer Escort. Frank was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged at the rank of ICFN E-3 on April 30, 1959.
On June 30, 1963, he exchanged vows with Lorraine A. Lisinsky at St. Michael’s Church in Passaic, N.J. They were married with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 57 years.
Frank was employed at Markem Co. as an assembler and other various roles. He retired in 2006 after 18 years of employment. He worked for the Red Cross Chapter in Keene, teaching classes in CPR, first aid and AEDs. He then went on to work at Home Depot in the hardware department as a clerk for five years and retired in 2016.
He enjoyed camping with the family, golf, reading and following all sports.
Mr. McAvoy is survived by his wife, Lorraine A. McAvoy, of Keene; his children: Bruce F. McAvoy and his wife, Andrea, of Keene; Russell C. McAvoy of Keene; and Ryan E. McAvoy and his wife, Mindy, of North Walpole; his sister, Patricia Bayl, of Cooksville, Tenn.; two grandchildren: Matthew of Alstead, and Brendan of North Walpole. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Frank is predeceased by his son, Scott McAvoy, who passed in 1987; and his grandson, Michael McAvoy, in 2002.
In keeping with Frank’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will occur in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Francis E. McAvoy Jr. to the charity of one’s choice. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
