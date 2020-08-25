Francis (Val) Bryant, 85, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
She was the daughter of Michael and Petrone Veronica (Kiskionis) Molesky. She attended schools in Alstead and graduated from Vilas High School. She was an avid reader, loved to cook, enjoyed birdwatching and spending time with her family.
She worked at Maplewood Nursing Home for 22 years. Following her retirement from Maplewood, she worked part-time at Allen Brother’s Farmstand.
Frances is survived by one son, Ronald Everett, of Concord; four daughters: Barbara Tidd of Alstead; Collette Everett of Ormond Beach, Fla.; Dianne Jones of Rockingham, Vt.; and Dawn Parker of Charlestown; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. There will be a burial on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances Bryant’s name to the Activities Department at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
