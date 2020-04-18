Francine Ashley LaFave
Francine Ashley “Franny” (Walker) LaFave, 80, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., daughter of Greer and Veronica (Bates) Walker. She was the wife of Kenneth A. LaFave. They were married on Nov. 25, 1961, in Dannemora, N.Y.
She attended Dannemora (N.Y.) High School. In 1963, she moved to Jaffrey, where she raised her family and worked at local businesses. In 1979 she moved to West Peterborough, where she lived until 2002. She then moved to Altona, N.Y., until 2015, when she moved back to New Hampshire to be closer to her sons and their families.
Fran enjoyed being with friends, crocheting and playing bingo. She also enjoyed many trips to Friendly’s, where the staff was like her family. She made many lifelong friends in church who were like family to her.
Fran was predeceased by her sister, Margaret “Maggie” (Walker) Rentos, on March 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ken; and her sons: Shawn, Steven (Teryn) and Shannon (Dawn). She had five grandchildren: Kevin, Steven, Angela, Aine and Alayna; and one great-granddaughter, Ariana. She is also survived by her sister, Mary McMenamin, of Rochester, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her friend for over 75 years, Suzanne Evanchuck, of South Burlington, Vt.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for updated service information, please go to www.csnh.com
