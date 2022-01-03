Frances Sylvia, of Troy, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side on Dec. 1, 2021.
She leaves behind her second husband, Charles; her sister, Diana; and many nieces and nephews; her son, Daniel, and wife, Patricia; her son, James, and companion, Carolyn Smith; alongside her daughter, Leslie, and husband, Brian. Fran was abundantly blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
After a viewing at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen Md., Frances’ wishes were to be laid to rest as Frances Morris alongside her first husband, Frank Morris, at Harford Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Havre De Grace, Md.
Her beautiful and abundant spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
In lieu of flowers, she requested any donations be made to the Catholic Charities of New Hampshire.
